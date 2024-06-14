Triple H breaks silence after major title change takes place before WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is almost upon us, with Triple H and Co. determined to provide fans with yet another enthralling show. While multiple titles will be on the line at the event, a major championship has changed hands before the show and Hunter sent a message regarding the same on social media.

WWE recently introduced the Speed Championship, which would only be defended in short matches of five minutes or less and air exclusively on X. Ricochet became the inaugural champion after defeating Johnny Gargano in the finals of the tournament hosted to crown the champion.

However, the high flyer's title run did not last long as he ended up losing the gold to Andrade. Triple H reacted to the major title change with a short message to the new champion.

Congratulations to @AndradElIdolo on capturing the Speed Championship and ushering in the next chapter of #WWESpeed. Now, we just need to find his first challenger..." Hunter said

Female star asked Triple H for a match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Aside from Drew McIntyre, two more Scottish stars will compete at Clash at the Castle. While Piper Niven will challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship, Isla Dawn will also be in action in the women's tag title triple-threat match.

Niven recently revealed that she wanted to be on the show in her home country and approached Triple H for the same:

"I knew Clash at the Castle was happening, but I didn't hear anything. No whispers of any matches or anything like that, and I was like, 'I need to be on the card, I need to be on that card.' And, honestly, I jazzed myself up for weeks. I walked up to Triple H and I went, 'I'm here to shoot my shot,'" Niven said. "And he just went, 'Let me guess, it's about Clash?' I went, 'Yeah.' And he went, 'We're working on it.' I was like, 'Oh, this went well. Okay, great, thanks.'"

The female star also paid tribute to Hunter during the kickoff show as she did his signature water-spitting spot. Niven will have the golden opportunity to win her first singles title with the global juggernaut at Clash at the Castle.