Triple H breaks silence after major title change at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

It's not easy to impress Triple H, as the Chief Content Officer of WWE has seen it all in his career. However, The Game took a moment and broke the silence on a major title change and history-making moment at Crown Jewel 2023.

Last month, Logan Paul challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Champion, and the champion sportingly agreed to the match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

The two finally met inside the squared circle, but The Maverick resorted to his cheating ways when he introduced the brass knuckles during the match. In the end, Paul used the weapon on the Hall of Famer to become the new United States Champion in Saudi Arabia.

After his win, the champion was praised by none other than Triple H as he uploaded a post with the new United States Champion and praised Logan Paul for his stellar career in the company. Check it out:

"Just 8 matches into his career, @LoganPaul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment... and now, he’s got the hardware to prove it. Congratulations to your new U.S. Champion, “The Maverick” Logan Paul. #USTitle #WWECrownJewel," wrote Triple H.

It will be interesting to see what The Maverick does next as champion.

