Triple H breaks silence after new WWE champion is crowned ahead of WrestleMania

Triple H took to X to send a message after WWE officially crowned a new champion just three days before WrestleMania 41. The company's CCO also posted a picture with the newly crowned champion.

WWE introduced the Speed Championship last year, with all title matches and tournaments to determine the #1 contender taking place exclusively on X. The Women's Speed Championship was also added a few months after the success of the belt in the men's division, with Candice LeRae becoming the inaugural champion.

Candice held the title for over six months. However, her reign came to an end before SmackDown last week as she lost the gold to Sol Ruca. The match aired on X moments ago, where the NXT star defeated LeRae in four minutes.

Triple H was not far behind in congratulating the 25-year-old as he sent her a congratulations message just a few minutes after she was officially declared the new Speed Women's Champion. The Game also posted a picture with Sol Ruca with his signature finger-point pose.

WWE CCO Triple H came under scrutiny for his recent comments

WWE has been firing on all cylinders under the creative direction of Triple H, with the company being in the best position it has ever been from a business standpoint. However, the build-up for WrestleMania 41's matches has not been up to the mark for some people, and Hunter & Co. have faced criticism for the same.

The Game seemingly addressed the online backlash, noting that it is important for them not to get swayed by social media. However, his comments did not sit well with Vince Russo, who noted that WWE changed the entire direction of last year's WrestleMania after backlash from the fans:

"You know, I just keep hearing these same sentiments from a lot of people. And then man, Triple H does this interview saying that their fanbase is not dictating anything to them and what's said on social media. Bro, you changed the entire direction of your company last year based on social media. Like what are you even talking about, bro?" he said.

Last year, The Rock looked set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after Cody Rhodes gave away his main event spot. However, the decision faced massive backlash, which resulted in WWE pivoting away from the storyline.

