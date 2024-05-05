Triple H breaks silence to send message to Bayley following victory at Backlash

Bayley defended the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple-Threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash tonight. Following her win, WWE Head of Creative Triple H sent a message to The Role Model.

The three superstars put forth a fast-paced contest in front of a highly energetic French crowd. The back-and-forth match, however, ended abruptly when Naomi tried to roll up Bayley, only for the champion to counter with a roll-up of her own to secure the win.

After the match, Triple H took to X( formerly Twitter) to send a message to the WWE Women's Champion. The Game posted a picture with the 34-year-old, congratulating her on her successful title defense.

"She was serenaded to the ring by the @WWEUniverse in Lyon… and she’s leaving with her championship in hand. Congrats to WWE Women's Champion @itsBayleyWWE on a big win tonight at #WWEBacklash France," wrote Triple H.

You can check out Triple H's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Naomi had challenged for the WWE Women's Championship earlier before on the April 19 edition of SmackDown. The match ended in a disqualification as Tiffany Stratton attacked both superstars, leading to her entering the title picture.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former Damage CTRL leader following her win at Backlash.