"Triple H bring them back," "Best stable ever" - Fans react to popular WWE faction's reunion for the first time in nearly five years

Triple H once again shockingly changed the landscape of WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, and more can be expected on Monday Night RAW after the event. Recently, fans reacted to the popular faction's reunion for the first time in nearly five years outside the promotion.

In 2017, Sanity became one of the most popular stables on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. The team of Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Kilian Dain had a unique quality as a faction that entertained the audience on the brand for a while.

Unfortunately, the stable was broken up in 2019 during the annual WWE Draft. Young, Wolfe, and Dain recently reunited as Sanity at Progess Wrestling. The WWE Universe reacted to the reunion; some even asked them to return to the promotion.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sanity's last match as a unit occurred on an episode of SmackDown in April 2019, where they lost to The Miz. This was the first time in years that all three members reunited and competed together. Last year, Young and Wolfe teamed up on the independent circuit.

Sanity's Alexander Wolfe, as previously discussed the possibility of reuniting under Triple H's new WWE regime

Sanity was destined for greatness after their stellar run on the Black and Gold brand under Triple H's creative leadership. However, the old regime had other ideas, which eventually led to the demise of the faction on the main roster.

However, a new regime is currently in charge, and it could be different for the faction during their second outing. Speaking to Steve Fall, Sanity's Alexander Wolfe discussed the possibility of a return and reunion on the main roster. Check it out:

"Of course, I hear the rumors and I see all the posts from the wrestling community tagging my name, Damo, Nikki, EY, and tagging Hunter and Shawn... They [WWE Universe] remembered SAnitY and I'm very grateful for that and I'm also very grateful that people want to see that act get a second chance, just relive that and everything. So, it's very dear to my heart... Is there room? I don't know. Is there an opportunity? Maybe because never say never in professional wrestling not only in WWE but in general... but time will tell I guess."

Earlier this year, Eric Young quietly left the promotion after some reports suggested he didn't want to work with Vince McMahon.

Do you want to see Sanity return to the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here