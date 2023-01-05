WWE legend Mickie James made a wild prediction about Triple H possibly bringing a released superstar back in time for the Royal Rumble.

Triple H has not shied away from signing people since taking over the creative duties following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Mia Yim, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Emma, Dexter Lumis, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Karrion Kross are some of the names who have found their way back into the company since the Game ascended to the creative throne.

Royal Rumble is famous for welcoming back legends and debuting superstars. The likes of AJ Styles and Vader have made their WWE debuts at the multi-man extravaganza. Royal Rumble has also seen some iconic returns like John Cena, Edge, and Triple H.

On Busted Open Radio, former Divas Champion Mickie James speculated that recently departed star Sasha Banks could be back in time for the Women's Royal Rumble later this month.

"Yeah, you know, she [Sasha Banks] could be back in time for the [Royal] Rumble. You never know," Mickie James said. [5:30 - 5:35]

Mickie James was part of the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022. She made history as she entered the Rumble while being the active IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion.

Sasha Banks made her first wrestling appearance after leaving WWE at Wrestle Kingdom 17

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, former WWE star KAIRI defended the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano. KAIRI emerged victorious, but her celebrations were interrupted by the debuting Mercedes Moné.

Mercedes made her way to the ring and offered a handshake. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion proceeded to attack the Japanese star, delivering a modified DDT to the champion.

The CEO announced that she has her sights set on the IWGP Women's Championship. She will face KAIRI for the title at the Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. The match will take about a month and a half later on February 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Mercedes Mone could be Saraya's mystery tag team partner for her match against Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite. The episode will emanate from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on January 11.

