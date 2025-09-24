Triple H called out for failing to deliver on promises by WWE veteran

Triple H has been questioned for failing to deliver on promises by a WWE veteran. WWE's Chief Content Officer has come under scrutiny for his booking decisions recently, and Wrestlepalooza did little to help his cause.

Ad

Ahead of WWE's big debut on ESPN, Triple H promised surprises and spectacle at Wrestlepalooza. However, fans were left feeling underwhelmed with the show, with ESPN also grading it as a "C."

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former WWE writer Vince Russo questioned The Game over the lack of surprises after making big promises before the show.

"So a couple of days before, Triple H is promoting publicly all over the place, surprises, surprises, surprises, surprises. Now, you know damn well if Triple H says surprise, 90% of the people watching this are thinking The Rock. That that's where they always go, The Rock," he said.

Ad

Trending

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Russo said The Game promising big surprises would have led to people paying ESPN to see what will happen, but there were no surprises.

"There's only five matches on the card, but Triple H is promising surprises, and that could mean The Rock, and I don't want to miss that. Here's my $30. So now, I'm going to get those people on the fence because I'm telling them there's going to be big surprises. You don't want to miss this. Okay. Then we come to Lala Palooza (Wrestlepalooza), and there's no surprises. I guess you would call the two big surprises Paul Heyman with Brock Lesnar for the 18th time and Stephanie McMahon going in the WWE Hall of Fame. That was it," he added.

Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Russo's statement over the lack of surprises at Wrestlepalooza is a sentiment echoed by many fans online. WWE fans called out and questioned HHH over failing to deliver on the big promises ahead of the event.

Vince Russo called Triple H King of Pops

Vince Russo has been vocal in his criticism of The Cerebral Assassin's booking in WWE.

Talking on his Coach & Bro Show a few weeks ago, Russo said HHH was a one-trick pony when it came to booking.

Ad

He said with the returns of many stars such as Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee under his regime, HHH is "The King of Pops," overlooking meaningful booking by prioritizing short-term crowd reactions.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!