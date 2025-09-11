WWE CCO Triple H crowned with a new name

Triple H has been known by many names during his time with WWE. He was given another moniker by wrestling veteran Vince Russo, and the 14-time world champion may not like this one!

WWE has had numerous memorable moments under the creative guidance of The Game. Hunter has also brought back many former stars since taking over the keys to the company's creative department from Vince McMahon in July 2022.

The latest name to return to the global juggernaut is AJ Lee, who made her comeback on SmackDown last Friday. The former Divas Champion received a thunderous ovation from the crowd as she came out to help CM Punk in his feud against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

However, the segment was not very well-received by Vince Russo, who noted on the Coach and Bro Show that Triple H is a one-trick pony and only books for the pops from the crowd. The WWE CCO was also crowned with a new name by the veteran: "The King of Pops."

"Michael Jackson is rolling over in his grave because Triple H has officially taken over the moniker The King of Pops. Going forward, that’s what we will refer to Triple H as. He’s a one-trick pony when it comes to booking."

Vince Russo criticized Triple H's booking of AJ Lee's WWE return segment

Vince Russo was also not impressed with how AJ Lee's return segment played out on SmackDown. The former WWE writer added that Becky Lynch buried Bayley and other female stars by claiming she wasn't afraid of them, which was unnecessary.

"The way they laid out this whole segment was done ridiculously incorrect. They just have no idea how to do the basic of things. Number 1, before AJ Lee comes out, and everybody knows she's coming out. Unless you're brain-dead, everybody knows she's coming out. What's the first thing Becky Lynch does? She buries every other woman wrestler. I'm not afraid of Bayley, and I'm not afraid of... Why would you do that? What is the point of burying Bayley...? You don't do that, Coach! There's no reason to do that," he said.

Russo also added that Becky looked scared of AJ Lee, which did not make sense, as the veteran is returning after over a decade on the sidelines and does not look intimidating.

AJ Lee will be in action at WWE Wrestlepalooza, where she will team up with CM Punk to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match.

