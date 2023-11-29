"Triple H can do the impossible," "Best return of all time" - WWE Universe wants 10-time champion to return for the first time in over 18 months

Triple H's WWE regime exceeded the expectations of many fans and critics after Randy Orton and CM Punk made their respective returns at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. However, fans seemingly want another massive return in the coming year.

Last year, the women's division was in a questionable spot, and the likes of Sasha Banks and Naomi took a stand against the poor booking choices. The then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions relinquished the titles and walked out of the promotion.

It's been nearly two years since then, and Naomi (aka Trinity) is the IMPACT Knockouts Champion. According to a recent report from Ibou of WrestlePurists, Sasha Banks could be heading back to the company under Triple H's new regime. Many fans want her back in the promotion after seeing the likes of CM Punk returning to the company.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Over the past week, Bayley teased the return of Sasha Banks ahead of Survivor Series 2023. However, the return hasn't happened yet, and it will be interesting to see if she returns to the promotion.

Triple H on wanting to bring back Sasha Banks for another WWE run

Sasha Banks had one of the best runs on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership. She has achieved success on the main roster, where she won the RAW Women's and WWE Tag Team Championships on numerous occasions.

Last year, the company went to the United Kingdom to host Clash at the Castle 2022. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the possibility of Sasha Banks returning to WWE under his new regime. Check it out:

"Time will tell, yeah, time will tell. Yeah, i think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason."

Triple H also praised The Boss ahead of Clash at the Castle 2022.

"She's an unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to whatever she wants to do now with her life or career or whatever that is. The passion, clearly for what we do, this passion for other things as well. So it comes down to what does she want to do. Because it's got to be right for her, got to be right for everybody."

It will be interesting to see if Hunter can bring the former SmackDown Women's Champion back to the promotion.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.