"Triple H change the script for once," "Pretty pissed" - WWE Universe questions 8-time champion's booking

WWE, under Triple H's creative control, has felt different on the main roster over the past year. However, fans have often questioned some of the creative choices that take place. Recently, fans reacted to the eight-time champion's booking and questioned the reason behind multiple pinfall losses.

Earlier this year, Jimmy Uso turned on his brother when Main Event Jey was moments away from slaying The Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Instead, the popular tag team ended, and both started their new journey on different brands on the main roster.

On one hand, Jey Uso has been in the main event and the winning team of this year's WarGames match. Jimmy Uso, on the other, has been consistently taking pinfall losses in singles and tag team matches under Triple H's regime.

Fans recently expressed their frustration with Jimmy getting pinned almost every week on the blue brand.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Usos' solo run isn't as balanced as one expected it would. While Jey Uso has taken few losses on Monday Night RAW, Jimmy Uso is reprising his previous role within The Bloodline only with more losses across the board.

It will be interesting to see what the management does next with Jimmy before his eventual match against Jey.

Wrestling legend praised Triple H's decision behind The Usos' split after WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns started to treat The Usos poorly after they lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39 to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. After weeks of humiliation, Jimmy Uso stood up to The Tribal Chief and left the faction, followed by Jey Uso.

However, Jimmy returned to the stable and betrayed his brother at the Biggest Party of The Summer. Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Triple H's decision to split up The Usos instead of making Jey the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"It's all in the family, everyone can identify the family. And if he [Jey Uso] does replace Roman [Reigns], where does that leave Jimmy [Uso]? He'll be back. And that's another door that's open. They don't have to get down and think deeply because Triple H is using patience and common sense and logic and not speeding the story along," said Mantell. [From 01:55 to 02:33]

The eight-time champion has been consistently losing on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Jey Uso won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes during his run as a singles star.

What are your thoughts on Jimmy Uso's solo run? Sound off in the comments section below.