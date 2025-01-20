Triple H has a clear WWE target audience in mind, ex-writer says (Exclusive)

Triple H kicked off WWE RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6 by narrating the Cold Open to the show. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, believes The Game's comments after the event summed up how he views the current product.

The Cold Open featured several insider wrestling terms, including face (good guy), heel (bad guy), shoot (real), and work (scripted). While the words are widely known in the wrestling community, many fans complained online about Triple H using them on television.

Russo discussed the Cold Open on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. In Russo's opinion, WWE's Chief Content Officer made it clear he is booking shows for die-hard wrestling fans rather than casual viewers:

"Triple H's little speech about using babyfaces and heel [phrases], that little speech, he just came right out and said, 'We are booking for that hardcore community. That's who we're booking for. We are not booking for casual fans.' He said it. That's what that little speech was. 'They know what we are. They know about babyfaces and heels.' He made it clear that is who we're booking for." [4:42 – 5:09]

What Triple H said about the Cold Open

The first RAW episode on Netflix featured four matches, including Roman Reigns' win over Solo Sikoa and CM Punk's victory over Seth Rollins. John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker also appeared on the star-studded show.

After the event, Triple H addressed criticism of his Cold Open by saying at a press conference that most fans are already aware of insider terms:

"I saw a lot of chatter today from people saying, 'Oh my God, they said heel and face and shoot and work in one promo.' We're not hiding what we do. That's what we do. To be honest, I think most of the world understand those terms and they've almost transcended our business."

The Cold Open gave fans a glimpse into WWE's illustrious history, featuring footage of current stars and iconic names from the past. It ended with an aerial view of a painting showing dozens of wrestlers on a ring canvas.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use Vince Russo's quotes from this article.

