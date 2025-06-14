"Triple H does not have a clue" – WWE veteran calls for Vince McMahon to return (Exclusive)

Triple H took over WWE creative duties from his father-in-law Vince McMahon in July 2022. Vince Russo, the company's co-head writer in the late 1990s, believes his former boss should return.
McMahon worked closely with Russo on storylines during WWE's popular Attitude Era. The 79-year-old has not been involved with WWE since resigning as a TKO board member in January 2024 amid misconduct allegations. However, according to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, he is interested in rebuying the company.
Russo joined Featherstone and wrestler EC3 on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws. The veteran writer criticized Triple H's creative regime and took a dig at commentator Michael Cole.
"Bro, they are showing us week in, week out how much Vince McMahon is missed," Russo said. "Because I am telling you, the people at the top think they know what they're doing. They don't have a clue. Triple H does not have a clue. Guys like Michael Cole don't have a clue. Every single week, they're showing us how badly they need the leadership of Vince McMahon." [12:56 – 13:22]
Watch the video above to hear the panel's thoughts on McMahon's son Shane possibly returning to WWE.
WWE fans' perception of Vince McMahon
Dr. Chris Featherstone believes WWE fans are likely to be divided on whether Vince McMahon should return to the company he transformed into a global juggernaut.
Featherstone also thinks fans will continue watching WWE even if they have issues with McMahon's possible involvement with the company:
"From a casual perspective, it's a good thing. From a hardcore perspective, it's probably going to be viewed as a bad thing. I think, basically, where do you want your business to go? I don't think business would be lost if Vince came back. Maybe a dip, but because wrestling fans are so addicted, they're gonna come back to the product." [10:46 – 11:08]
In the same episode, Vince Russo addressed McMahon's "severed" relationship with Triple H and his daughter Stephanie.
