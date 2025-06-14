"Triple H does not have a clue" – WWE veteran calls for Vince McMahon to return (Exclusive)

Triple H took over WWE creative duties from his father-in-law Vince McMahon in July 2022. Vince Russo, the company's co-head writer in the late 1990s, believes his former boss should return.

McMahon worked closely with Russo on storylines during WWE's popular Attitude Era. The 79-year-old has not been involved with WWE since resigning as a TKO board member in January 2024 amid misconduct allegations. However, according to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, he is interested in rebuying the company.

Russo joined Featherstone and wrestler EC3 on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws. The veteran writer criticized Triple H's creative regime and took a dig at commentator Michael Cole.

"Bro, they are showing us week in, week out how much Vince McMahon is missed," Russo said. "Because I am telling you, the people at the top think they know what they're doing. They don't have a clue. Triple H does not have a clue. Guys like Michael Cole don't have a clue. Every single week, they're showing us how badly they need the leadership of Vince McMahon." [12:56 – 13:22]

Watch the video above to hear the panel's thoughts on McMahon's son Shane possibly returning to WWE.

WWE fans' perception of Vince McMahon

Dr. Chris Featherstone believes WWE fans are likely to be divided on whether Vince McMahon should return to the company he transformed into a global juggernaut.

Featherstone also thinks fans will continue watching WWE even if they have issues with McMahon's possible involvement with the company:

"From a casual perspective, it's a good thing. From a hardcore perspective, it's probably going to be viewed as a bad thing. I think, basically, where do you want your business to go? I don't think business would be lost if Vince came back. Maybe a dip, but because wrestling fans are so addicted, they're gonna come back to the product." [10:46 – 11:08]

In the same episode, Vince Russo addressed McMahon's "severed" relationship with Triple H and his daughter Stephanie.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

