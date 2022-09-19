Triple H comments on historic WWE Survivor Series announcement

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shared his thoughts on the recent groundbreaking Survivor Series announcement.

The Cerebral Assassin has made numerous changes to WWE programming since taking over the keys to the company's creative department. He recently confirmed during an interview with The Ringer that this year’s edition of Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches, one for each division (men's and women's).

Hunter brought back WarGames in 2017 and used the match gimmick as an annual event theme for the black and gold version of the NXT brand.

Triple H also took to Twitter to share his comments on the historic announcement, stating that the addition of the ominous structure will make Survivor Series even more memorable.

"The next evolution of one of @WWE’s most historic events. The addition of #WarGames to #SurvivorSeries should make this classic event even more memorable,"- Hunter tweeted.

Triple H has hit the ground running as the head of the WWE's creative department

It has been close to two months since Triple H took over the reins of the company's creative department after Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement. The Cerebral Assassin has since then made several alterations both backstage and on TV programming.

Hunter also brought back several formerly released stars after taking charge. Former NXT mainstays like Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis are now prominent members of the main roster. He has also tweaked the weekly shows presentation, with wrestlers now being given more creative freedom to express themselves.

There has also been a major shuffle in the backstage hierarchy, as Hunter has looked into entering a new era. In a recent report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, it was revealed that the company had restructured its marketing department, leading to several layoffs among staff.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston I'm told there were layoffs today to WWE's marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing. I'm told there were layoffs today to WWE's marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing.

The changes seem to have a positive impact on the company as both RAW and SmackDown are doing great in terms of viewership. With recent reports indicating that Triple H has a few more surprises up his sleeve, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the Stamford-based promotion.

