Potential update on major backstage changes in WWE following Vince McMahon retirement 

There has been a potential update on some backstage changes within WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. Multiple people at the "VP level" had reportedly been let go.

McMahon retired from the company after a number of allegations were made against him earlier this year. Following this, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H returned to the company, taking on new roles as Co-CEO and Head of Creative, among other duties.

There have already been some massive changes on and off WWE TV, and they don't seem to be finished yet. In a report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, it was revealed that the wrestling industry leaders had restructured their marketing department, leading to several layoffs among staff. Thurston claimed on Twitter that multiple people at the "VP level" had been let go. He also made mention of WWE's new EVP of Marketing, Catherine Newman.

“I’m told there were layoffs today to WWE’s marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing.” he wrote

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston I'm told there were layoffs today to WWE's marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing. I'm told there were layoffs today to WWE's marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing.

Vince McMahon looks set for a huge honor at WrestleMania next year

Despite the controversy surrounding his retirement from WWE, Vince McMahon looks set for a huge farewell next year.

WrestleMania 39, set to emanate from Hollywood, California, will reportedly play host to a substantial tribute to the former CEO, culminating in a Hall of Fame induction. The news received mixed reactions from the wrestling world, who were no doubt polarized by the nature of McMahon's departure.

Vince was spotted on his birthday for the first time since retiring. Accompanied by a female companion in New York City, Vince attended a birthday dinner. Also present were Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Pat McAfee.

What do you think of the backstage changes at WWE? Do you think Vince McMahon should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far