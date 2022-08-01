"An unbelievable show" - Triple H comments on WWE's SummerSlam Weekend

WWE's new Head of Creative, Triple H, seemed extremely satisfied with how The Biggest Party of the Summer went.

The two-time Hall of Famer took to social media to comment on SummerSlam weekend; thanking everyone who worked to make the event successful. He would once again state that things were "just getting started," possibly hinting at more creative changes to come.

SummerSlam week was a great demonstration of teamwork across @WWE...Thank you to all who participated in the #WWETryouts and to the greatest talent in the world who put on an unbelievable show @NissanStadium! THANK YOU to Nashville and the #WWE Universe!! #JustGettingStarted - Triple H, Twitter

The Game's presence at the helm of WWE's creative team has already been felt by fans. With many praising SummerSlam, and even going as far as to call it the best event of the year, it has also been reported that several creative decisions, previously blocked by Vince McMahon, were executed at the event. Namely, the return of former RAW Women's Champion Bayley and the creation of her new stable.

The former world champion was named WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative shortly after Vince McMahon's sudden retirement from the company.

What other changes may come to WWE in the Triple H era?

WWE fans have been excited by the idea of HHH leading the creative realm of the company for years, especially following the success he has had during the Black & Gold era of NXT.

With SummerSlam being the last WWE premium live event to contain McMahon's fingerprints, Triple H will now have the opportunity to fully deploy his strategy and enact his vision for the company's future.

Many believe that with The Cerebrial Assasian's new position in the company, former WWE Superstars who were either released or simply had their contracts expire, may return to the company.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., former NXT Champion and current RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa discussed the possibility of his old partner and rival Johnny Gargano returning to pro-wrestling. Black Heart noted that with The Game in charge, the odds of him returning to WWE are better.

