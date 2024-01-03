"Triple H cooked again," "Oh sh*t!!" - Fans excited over potential Bloodline member's rumored WWE return

WWE fans on Twitter recently reacted to rumors of a potential Bloodline member's return to the company. The name in question is Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi).

Trinity started performing for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009. She made a massive name in the Stamford-based promotion. The 36-year-old won several titles during her tenure, including the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Before the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW, Naomi and her then-tag team partner, Sasha Banks, walked out of the company because of some reported creative issues.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, Naomi is heavily rumored to return to World Wrestling Entertainment. For those unaware, she is the real-life wife of SmackDown Superstar and Bloodline member Jimmy Uso.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle posted the details of the aforementioned report, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it. Most were excited about Trinity Fatu's potential WWE return and gave props to Triple H for possibly making it happen.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter

Some fans wanted Naomi to return and join Roman Reigns' Bloodline on the blue brand.

Screengrab of some more fan reactions on Twitter

Bill Apter believes WWE might book a triple threat match for Bloodline leader Roman Reigns' title

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said The Rock might not dethrone Roman Reigns in a potential match at WrestleMania 40.

The Hall of Fame journalist added that Cody Rhodes could come into the mix and ask for a triple threat match for The Tribal Chief's Undisputed Universal Championship.

"Everybody has been asking me this, and I have got my own weird scenario here. The Rock, if it comes off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania [40], I don't think Rock is gonna take the title. I think he will do the favor for Roman, make Roman even bigger, or do they decide to add a third person into this somehow, where Cody Rhodes gets a really stuffy nose and says, 'I have been here for such a long time, waiting for this story to end, and you come here right now, and you are in? Let's do a triple threat,'" Bill Apter said.

Some fans believe Trinity Fatu might return at Royal Rumble 2024 and combine forces with her husband, Jimmy Uso, becoming a part of Roman Reigns' Bloodline. It remains to be seen what's next for the fearsome group.

Would you want to see Naomi return to WWE and join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.