Triple H details what caused Drew McIntyre's "downfall" at WrestleMania XL

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about Drew McIntyre's brief championship reign at WrestleMania XL.

The Scottish Warrior took down a weary Seth Rollins in the opening encounter of Night Two of WrestleMania. He finally picked up the win after three Claymores to the champ. After the win, he started taunting CM Punk, who was on commentary. The Straight Edge Superstar leveled Drew allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Addressing the media during the WrestleMania XL press conference, Triple H said that Drew's obsession with CM Punk caused his downfall. He pointed out that The Scottish Warrior was going on about Seth Rollins being too involved with Cody Rhodes' story while he was doing the same with Punk.

"Drew McIntyre was obsessed with winning almost as much as he was obsessed with CM Punk. Everything that he was saying about Seth Rollins, 'You are obsessed with Cody's story and it will be your downfall,' ended up being his downfall. His obsession with CM Punk." [From 50:12 - 50:36]

Triple H felt Drew McIntyre created a bigger moment

During the same conversation, The Game congratulated Drew McIntyre for winning the World Heavyweight Championship in front of fans for the first time in his career. He pointed out that the star became part of an even bigger moment when Damian Priest cashed in.

"I will congratulate Drew McIntyre on beating Seth Rollins and achieving a moment in front of 72,000 fans that he didn't get to do before, but actually creating a bigger moment in front of 72,000 fans than he would've created back then even if he won it in front of a house full of people. The moment tonight was that big." [From 50:40 - 51:07]

The Scottish Warrior was heartbroken after having his moment snatched away from him in a matter of minutes. It will be interesting to see how he responds to CM Punk on RAW this week.

