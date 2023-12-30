Triple H is discreetly planning 9-time champion's return like Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, according to WWE fans

The WWE Universe has refused to believe the latest updates regarding Mercedes Mone's potential return to the Triple H-run promotion.

Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, walked out of the company alongside her tag team partner, Naomi. She has since wrestled for NJPW, dominating the women's wrestling across promotions.

Recent backstage reports stated that WWE is negotiating a potential contract with the former multi-time champion to set up her return. The news thrilled fans, with several hailing Triple H for working towards reuniting the Four Horsewomen.

However, the latest rumors have claimed that the negotiations between Mercedes and her former company have now "fallen apart." The sources have also claimed that they expect to see her appear elsewhere.

The recent developments didn't sit well with fans eagerly anticipating Sasha Banks' return at Royal Rumble, plausibly as a surprise entrant in the 30-woman battle. Many expressed their disappointment, claiming Hunter isn't capitalizing on the opportunity.

However, several others have compared the reports to those rumored ahead of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's return. In both cases, backstage rumors claimed the negotiations had fallen apart. But in the end, The American Nightmare and the Best in the World had one of the most memorable WWE returns over the last decade.

Few noted that the higher-ups are using these tricks to throw fans off and set up a huge surprise return. Here's what fans had to say about reports of Mercedes Mone's contract negotiations with WWE falling apart:

Mercedes Mone teases WWE return using Triple H

While reports surrounding what's next for Mercedes Mone continue to dominate the wrestling headlines, she has not shied away from fanning the flames. The former IWGP Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to post a story that was widely dubbed as teasing her return.

Mone posted a selfie with a Triple H poster behind her, leaving room for speculation. The Game has hailed the former women's champion as one of the best in the business before, and they share a good bond dating back to her days on the Black and Gold brand.

Fans also noted how Mone's recent activity on Instagram is similar to CM Punk's. Reports claimed the Best in the World would not return to the company while he regularly posted pictures from his previous run on Instagram. Thus, many are convinced that Mercedes Mone is subtly teasing her return with cryptic posts despite the latest rumors.