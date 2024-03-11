Triple H has done something Vince McMahon had ignored, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

According to a WWE veteran, Triple H is doing his part to right the wrongs Vince McMahon had done in terms of selecting Hall of Famers.

This year, Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano are slated to receive the prestigious accolade and be inducted into the Hall of Fame. While Heyman's induction is no surprise, casual fans would be forgiven for not knowing much about Bull Nakano. Despite being a pioneer of the WWE women's wrestling division, Vince McMahon did not induct her during his time.

This, according to Vince Russo, was a blunder. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran stated that Triple H could potentially be looking to undo these blunders with the new inductees:

"Bro Bull Nakano was 1995. So you are looking at 30 years ago. Vince (McMahon) I guarantee you for those 30 years she wasn't even on Vince's radar or she would have been in already. So Chris, man you make a great point and man with you laying that out I would think that he (Triple H) probably had a lot to do with it." [6:04 onwards]

EC3 also commented on the new WWE Hall of Famer inductions

According to EC3, Bull Nakano's exploits in the ring deserve a Hall of Fame induction.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:

"I don't think work-rate kept many people out of the Hall of Fame. I think maybe in Vince Era, not being a direct creation of Vince may have kept people out of it, where I could see Triple H go into the archives and pulling out some great hands of the past that probably do deserve the accolade if we are having a professional wrestling Hall of Fame. The arts and combat of professional wrestling should be honored. But I don't think it's going to be a gigantic leap by any means. I don't think we are gonna be pulling out good hands from the 80s, and 85 job guys that bumped real low for the criteria." (6:35 onwards)

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the WWE Hall of Fame event pans out soon.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet. Check out the video below!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE