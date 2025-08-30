Triple H is driving away fans with his work, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H has been the Chief Content Officer in WWE for years now, being responsible for the storylines in the company. However, these creative directions are apparently not interesting to casual fans, according to Vince Russo.
Over the years, Russo has often criticized the Stamford-based promotions' lack of good storylines, barring a few hits. When talking about Michin's current storyline, Russo pointed out that the main reason for much of the audience not being interested is the creative team's fault.
Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown, hosted by Mac Davis, Russo stated:
"When you are indifferent to the characters, that is on the writers. That means the characters are well defined, and there is zero emotional connection with you, the viewers and the talent on your television screen. That is on the writer."
You can check out the full video here:
Vince Russo believes Triple H only pushes WWE stars who won't surpass him
According to Vince Russo, Triple H pushing Sami Zayn and booking him to win the United States Title was a selfish pursuit.
Speaking on the same episode of BroDown, Russo stated:
"No, part of it is, the way he is gonna be remembered. His legacy, he wants to be remembered bigger than life. You think Triple H is an idiot? When he is immediately in social media pointing at Sami... With a heart condition and 10 years retired, and Triple H still towers over him? What's the message there? What's the message? 'This is the WWE United States champion, look how much bigger than him I am.' That's part of the problem." [From 25:45 onwards]
