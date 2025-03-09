Triple H drops major landscape changing WWE announcement ahead of RAW

Triple H and WWE are moving forward on The Road to WrestleMania 41 as the Endeavor era continues to be a massive success. It seems The Game is constantly surprising the WWE Universe with some sort of breaking news or announcement, and his latest is a key happening for one of the largest fan groups.

Ad

WWE officials have been open about how they want to continue to expand in one of their biggest markets in the world: India. Triple H has made it a point to scout Indian talents, and the company has tried to host more live events after first touring the world's most populous democracy in 1996. WWE launched a partnership with India's Sony Pictures Networks in 2002, and this remains a key alliance.

WWE's Chief Content Officer has just reiterated how the world's largest wrestling company is teaming up with Netflix for expansion in India. After the potential landscape changing announcement was made, that WWE would begin airing via Netflix India on Tuesday, April 1, Triple H took to X (fka Twitter) with a special message and vignette.

Ad

Trending

"April 1… @WWE brings the biggest moments and the brightest stars to India ... LIVE on @netflix. #GetReady," HHH wrote.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE's most recent Netflix announcement has led to increased speculation on a PLE being held in India. WWE taped Superstar Spectacle in January 2021 in Orlando, to air on Republic Day in India, and later announced that 20 million fans tuned in live from the country that is home to almost 1.5 billion.

Triple H teams up with Netflix counterpart

Triple H represented WWE at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston this weekend. The company's Chief Content Officer appeared on a panel with Netflix CCO Bela Bajaria, moderated by Kraft Analytics Group CEO Jessica Gelman.

Ad

The Game took to X/Twitter to share a few photos from the conference. He also touted the WWE-Netflix partnership.

"Had the pleasure of speaking @SloanSportsConf yesterday in Boston alongside Bela Bajaria & @jessicagelman. @netflix and @WWE have created the example for what weekly live programming can provide to the audience," HHH wrote with the content below.

Expand Tweet

WWE and Netflix both seem to be very happy with the alliance. The panel in Boston looked at how sports media is evolving, what it takes to captivate global audiences, and the future of sports entertainment in the streaming era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback