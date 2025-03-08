WWE to hold a major premium live event in India? Exploring the possibility

There is absolutely no doubt that WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and its popularity extends beyond the globe. Well, when it comes to fanbase, India is undoubtedly one of the biggest hubs, with millions of passionate fans regularly following the product. For years and decades, fans have been clamoring to see a major premium live event in the nation.

Despite the widespread appeal, it is quite surprising that the company hasn't capitalized on this enthusiasm yet. However, the dream of the Indian fans may soon come to reality. There is a good possibility that WWE could host a major show in the country in the near future. But what sparked this possibility? Well, there are several reasons.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a very good friendship that extends beyond the political realm. And who is not aware of President Trump's relationship with WWE? He is a WWE Hall of Famer, after all. Donald Trump's connection with the sports entertainment juggernaut and his long-standing friendship with PM Modi could really do wonders.

It could possibly lead to a major WWE premium live event being held in India in the near future. Well, this could be a major boost to both nations' economic partnership, which the two world leaders have been looking for.

Besides, it is no secret that WWE has been exploring the Indian market for quite some time. It is a market that has a rich reservoir of talent. The Stamford-based promotion has been scouting talents from around the world. They could dive into the Indian market for this purpose, and why not? WWE has also been promoting its events in the nation, a nation that is enthusiastically awaiting a big show.

Given these factors, the possibility of World Wrestling Entertainment hosting a major show in India soon is very likely. But this is only a mere 'possibility' at this point.

Can Netflix play a major role in WWE holding a show in India?

WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, airs on Netflix. The global streaming giant is the exclusive home to all three shows, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, in various countries around the world. Well, the domino effect will very soon prevail in India as well.

Netflix will become India's official broadcasting platform starting on April 1, 2025. And that is where endless possibilities open up. But how can things pan out? Well, Netflix is a platform that caters extensively to fans around the world and tries to expand its audience base. And guess what?

It might look to do the same once the global streaming giant starts airing WWE shows in India. Netflix's association with World Wrestling Entertainment could very well play a major factor in the company hosting a major premium live event in the country.

WWE hosting a show in India by bringing iconic names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton will be huge. There is no doubt that it will be a massive strategic move to promote both Netflix and WWE in the country. Hence, this is why Netflix might prove to be the catalyst.

