Triple H drops massive tease ahead of upcoming appearance

WWE legend Triple H dropped a massive tease ahead of an upcoming appearance. The Hall of Famer currently serves as the company's Chief Content Officer.Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, The King of Kings took to social media to tease a major upcoming appearance. He will be appearing on Tony Hinchcliffe's Kill Tony podcast following tonight's episode of the red brand and humorously teased that the show would feature more characters than in the promotion.&quot;Tune in tonight after #WWERaw for my @KILLTONY debut…this episode might have more characters than we have at @WWE!&quot; wrote Triple H.It was revealed by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce earlier today that John Cena would be kicking off tonight's episode of RAW ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar this weekend. Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2025 and attacked The Cenation Leader.Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are also scheduled to have a face-to-face with CM Punk and AJ Lee tonight on RAW ahead of their mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday night.Former WWE writer disagrees with Triple H's claim about storylinesWrestling legend Vince Russo recently called out Triple H for his comments about storylines in the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran responded to The Game's claim that the promotion had great storylines. The 64-year-old questioned if Triple H was being truthful and suggested that he might not understand what it takes to have a good storyline on television.&quot;In a recent interview, he made the comment that we have great storylines. So I'm taking that comment, Chris, and maybe you can help me with this because I'm saying to myself, 'Bro, does he really believe that?' I mean, when he says that, does he believe it? And if he does believe it, what is a storyline to him?&quot; he said.The promotion is on the road to Wrestlepalooza this Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be fascinating to see if The Cerebral Assassin and the promotion's creative team have any surprises planned for tonight's episode of RAW.