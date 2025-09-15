John Cena's RAW plans revealed 

The plans for John Cena tonight on WWE RAW have been revealed. Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.The 48-year-old and Brock Lesnar recently reignited their rivalry and will be squaring off at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday night. Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce shared that The Cenation Leader would be kicking off the show. You can check out Pearce's announcement in the video below.&quot;And I can confirm, kicking off the broadcast tonight, the one and only, the never-seen 17, John Cena,&quot; said Pearce.Brock Lesnar went on a two-year hiatus from the company following his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. He returned at SummerSlam 2025 to attack Cena after the legend lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate appeared this past Friday night on SmackDown and hit R-Truth with an F5. Lesnar also hilariously ripped his jeans while hitting R-Truth with the move on SmackDown.Former WWE writer reacts to John Cena not being on SmackDownVince Russo was not happy with Brock Lesnar's attack on R-Truth on WWE SmackDown and complained about John Cena not being featured on the show.Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo questioned the purpose of Lesnar's confrontation with R-Truth on SmackDown. He noted that he wanted to see Cena and criticized the company's creative team.&quot;What does Brock Lesnar say to freaking R-Truth at the very top of the show? What does he say to him? 'I'm looking for John Cena.' If you're going to say that, you've got to pay it off. You can't say at the top of the show, 'I'm looking for Cena,' and not pay it off.&quot; He continued, &quot;You cannot set the stage that Brock Lesnar is there to find and confront Cena, and that never happens,&quot; said Vince Russo. John Garcia @WrestleNoticeLINKWILL JOHN CENA RESPOND TO BROCK LESNAR TONIGHT?Lesnar and Cena have had countless battles over the years during their legendary rivalry. It will be fascinating to see which star emerges victorious when they square off this Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza.