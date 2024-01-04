"Triple H don't entertain criminals," "Nobody wants a criminal as champion" - WWE Universe doesn't want 28-year-old star to return

Triple H has gained years of knowledge through his experience in WWE. The Cerebral Assassin spent decades inside the squared circle before becoming the creative leader of the then-Black and Gold iteration of NXT and then running the shows on the main roster. Fans have now expressed their opinions after a recent apology video, as they do not want a former champion to return under the new regime.

In 2021, Velveteen Dream was released from WWE after over five months of inactivity. Dream was surrounded by controversy during his time as a rising star under Triple H's creative leadership on the then-Black and Gold brand.

Recently, former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream released an apology video and sent a message to several people, including Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Fans recently came across the video and reacted to the message and expressed they don't want Dream to return to WWE.

Velveteen Dream was accused and charged with different illegal activities, which eventually led to the end of his career as an in-ring performer. It will be interesting to see how the management reacts and what Dream does in his career going forward.

Velveteen Dream was once the longest reigning WWE North American Champion under Triple H's regime

In 2017, Patrick Clark became Velveteen Dream when he signed with WWE and worked with the developmental brand. Dream's character got hugely over with the crowd over a short period as he was propelled into a feud with Aleister Black, which put him on the map.

Later, he went on to win the NXT North American Championship from Johnny Gargano and held the title for over two hundred days before he lost to The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong. After losing the title he went on a hiatus from the brand.

In 2020, he returned to the promotion and feuded with the faction. Velveteen Dream went after Adam Cole and faced him for the NXT Championship. After he lost the title match, management teased a team-up with him and Dexter Lumis to continue the feud with the stable.

Unfortunately, Dream was surrounded by allegations and he spent time getting investigated under Triple H's creative leadership. He recently made an apology video and apologized to the likes of Triple H and Shawn Michaels for his previous actions. It will be interesting to see what he does next in his career.

Do you want to see Velveteen Dream return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.