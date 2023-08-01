Triple H won't ever give a 38-year-old star 'that' push in WWE, veteran claims (Exclusive)

New faces have come to the fore in the Triple H regime, but WWE continues to attract criticism for not going all the way with specific talents. Vince Russo recently explained why Cody Rhodes wouldn't get that push that John Cena got back in the day.

The American Nightmare failed to "finish the story" at WrestleMania 39, leaving many fans dejected who had hoped to see him dethrone Roman Reigns. While the next mega show is still months away, WWE could be biding their time until Rhodes is back in title contention.

Russo, though, had zero expectations of WWE going the extra mile with the former AEW star. The former writer recalled an old Triple H comment about The Game allegedly admitting WWE would never let anyone get bigger than the company.

John Cena was the last big name whose popularity overshadowed the company, and Russo said they would try to avoid the same happening in Cody Rhodes' case.

Here's what the outspoken wrestling veteran had to say on Legion of RAW:

"Bro, you're talking about August, September, November, bro! What's the WWE message that they send to all the boys? Nobody is bigger than the business. What did Triple H say, what Triple H say? There ain't going to be another John Cena. He said it. If anybody on that entire roster thought they were bigger than the business, who would you say it is, Cody Rhodes? I'm telling you, bro, I'm telling you." [40:00 – 42:00]

What did Triple H say about AEW in Cody Rhodes' documentary that has AEW fans fuming?

The topic of how far WWE would be willing to go with Cody Rhodes stemmed from Triple H's recent comments about AEW.

Rhodes helped set up All Elite Wrestling and was one of the company's most prominent names before he left for WWE last year. After Cody revealed he departed AEW due to a "personal issue," Paul Levesque spoke about the RAW star's aspirations behind returning, which was to win the world title.

The WWE Chief Content Officer then proceeded to refer to AEW as a "secondary promotion," and as noted in the reactions that we've rounded up, some fans aren't too happy with the statement.

