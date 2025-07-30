Triple H explains how he went above and beyond for John Cena's heel turn

It has been revealed how Triple H went above and beyond for John Cena's WWE heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena turned heel at the premium live event after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and aligned with The Rock.

During episode 4 of WWE Unreal on Netflix, John Cena's heel turn is discussed in great detail. The production crew was following along with the segment as they had not been told ahead of time, and The Game walked them through the heel turn shot by shot.

"They are going to get into the ring. The Rock is going to cut a promo, and Cody's going to cut a promo. He's going to tell Rock to 'go f*** himself'. I'm okay not clipping it. Cody and John are going to hug, they are going to disengage, and from there, as long as you are on a wide two-shot, you'll see what happens," said Triple H. [From 41:29 to 41:53]

Following the heel turn, Triple H instructed the production crew to stay on Cena as he beat Rhodes down in the ring.

"So listen to me, John is going to beat the s*** out of him. Stay on Cena," he added. [From 43:52 to 44:02]

Cena will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes this weekend at SummerSlam 2025 in a Street Fight.

Vince Russo believes Triple H should move on from several WWE stars following RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes it is time for Triple H to move on from several WWE stars following this week's edition of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend claimed that Triple H should move on from The New Day. He suggested that the group could be given backstage roles, and added that there were more stars on the roster who had overstayed their welcome.

"Do wrestlers in the WWE not run their course anymore, bro? Like, you know, when somebody runs their course, I mean, like, bro, you talk about this all the time, what people get flown in for. Look what The New Day got flown in for today, to look at each other and like backup. When people have overstayed their welcome and it's time to move on, maybe you give them a job backstage. Maybe you give them a job in the office, maybe they go sign with AEW. Guys, it's time to move on with some of these people," Russo said. [From 42:51 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if John Cena can retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam this weekend.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

