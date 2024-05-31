Triple H fascinated after experiencing The Undertaker's "aura;" makes statement

WWE’s creative head, Triple H, has made a lot of waves ever since he started the ‘Paul Levesque Era.' Notably, while the company is promoting many new things under his command, it isn’t leaving behind its old prestige. This was evident in the WWE Experience in Saudi Arabia, which was a treat for the fans of The Undertaker.

Triple H recently shared a reel on Instagram wherein he could be seen enjoying an experience of an Undertaker-themed center. The structure completely captured the "aura" of The Phenom with its lighting, sound effects, and the display of vital memorabilia.

“It’s nearly impossible to replicate the aura of @undertaker, but the #WWEExperience in Riyadh did just that.”

The Game also noted that fans could listen to the actual voice of The Undertaker in the building. The video clip also captured one of The Deadman’s most iconic lines, “Who calls upon me?” in the background when the video begins.

The Undertaker last made a game-changing appearance at WrestleMania XL and neutralized The Final Boss, Dwayne Johnson. Interestingly, while The Phenom helped crown one champion, he has now demanded the crowning of more new champions.

The Undertaker asked Triple H to build a new champion

Just a few weeks after the biggest-ever WrestleMania, The Undertaker addressed Triple H on his Six Feet Under Podcast.

He praised how the women’s division is thriving under The Game. However, he also pleaded for more champions in the division.

“The women's division is really getting good. You got Jade; you got Rhea; you got Charlotte; you've got Bayley; you've got Naomi. It's deep. The division [is] deep. I would like to see a Women's Intercontinental Champion, and possibly, because there's two brands, a Women's US Champion. I don't think you need more than that. You don't need a TV champion”

The era ushered in by Triple H has brought several new changes in how the creative team handles its operations. It would be interesting to see if The King of Kings manages to do something that has never been done before in the WWE.

