Triple H at fault for "lackluster" WWE return, says former star

Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer and has been in charge of the creative team since July 2022. There have been some huge returns this year, but a former star called the booking of one of those returning talents "lackluster."

After spending five years at AEW, Rusev returned to the biggest wrestling company in the world on the April 21 episode of RAW. He initially feuded and dominated the Alpha Academy before a hard-hitting series of matches against Sheamus. Former WWE star Matt Morgan recently discussed his run.

Five months after his return, The Redeemer has set his eyes on Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. Matt Morgan likes the idea of Rusev going after a mid-card title. He explained on the Massive Heat podcast that it gives the former United States Champion character development after his underwhelming booking under Triple H.

"This is a great highlight for him to really show what he can do because his return has been lackluster. I'm not saying it's his fault, but the booking hasn't been fantastic for him. And to be fair, like what does he do? What does he come back and do that he didn't do before? Is he now a heavyweight champion contender guy now all of a sudden? No. He's in the midcard. That’s an important part of the card, too. But I don't know. I think he's in great hands with Dom though, and if he's going to look good doing something, I think this gives him his best shot to do it because he needs the character development part now down more than ever," Morgan said.

Triple H has had hits and misses since taking over WWE creative. Some of his decisions have been widely praised by fans, while others have been criticized online.

Released WWE star makes her feelings clear about Triple H

While there have been memorable returns under Triple H, there have also been releases that have shocked the WWE Universe. One of those released stars, Shotzi Blackheart, felt that the company, mainly Triple H, gave up on her after her knee injury.

"I don't know, I always thought that Hunter really believed in me, so it was a little disappointing. Yeah, I just felt like, dang, they gave up on me," Shotzi said on Saraya's Rulebreakers podcast. (H/T: Fightful)

Since her release, Shotzi has mainly worked on the independent circuit. She recently worked with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, taking down Matt Cardona at a GCW event last month.

