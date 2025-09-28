Triple H's job is not as safe as some think, ex-WWE manager believes

Triple H has been WWE's main roster creative figurehead since replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon in July 2022. Dutch Mantell, a legendary wrestling booker and former WWE on-screen manager, recently addressed Cody Rhodes' comments about replacing The Game.

In an interview on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, Rhodes made it clear he would like to take over from WWE's Chief Content Officer one day. The American Nightmare added that "there's starting to become a fight" for the position between himself, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

Mantell said on Story Time with Dutch Mantell that Triple H's job might not be safe if people are talking about replacing him.

"If all three are vying for it, that's telling me something there because they have some, I think, internal, I'm gonna use the word strife, I've never used that word before, but some internal disagreements that hasn't made its way out yet. So if he's throwing his name out at this point, I think Triple H, he may be in a little more trouble than what they're letting on."

Triple H worked as NXT's head booker for a decade before succeeding Vince McMahon. Shawn Michaels now has the final say on the developmental brand's storyline developments.

Dutch Mantell on Cody Rhodes' remarks about other Triple H replacements

In the same ESPN interview, Cody Rhodes named Bayley and Roman Reigns as two people who "will always have a say" from a creative standpoint.

While Dutch Mantell does not think Bayley has what it takes to be a head booker, he believes she could help other women improve.

"I don't know where Bayley would even come close to matching up. Maybe in charge of the women, but Bayley's expertise would come in in-ring work. I mean, trying to figure out ideas and angles for the girls, I think creative can handle that well. I think Bayley may be in charge of the working part of it."

Mantell also explained why three-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is a "mark" for himself.

