  • Triple H has finally decided to ban controversial WWE move for good, claims top RAW star

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 12, 2025 02:36 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently teased a blockbuster announcement that would happen at 3 pm EST on September 12th. Following this, RAW Superstar Grayson Waller has claimed that HHH had decided to ban the controversial move, Destroyer, used by Penta, which Waller has been a victim of.

The Mexican Destroyer is one of the most eye-popping moves in all of wrestling today. Several stars of the RAW roster have become victims of Penta's move. In recent weeks, there seems to be a growing outrage against the maneuver, with the likes of Xavier Woods and Grayson Waller even demanding that it be banned. However, their appeals to the Red brand's GM, Adam Pearce, have gone in vain.

Triple H recently sent out a tweet, revealing that a blockbuster announcement would be made later in the day on September 12th. Waller responded to this by claiming that the WWE CCO was banning the Mexican Destroyer. He also called out Adam Pearce for failing to act upon his grievances. Check out his tweet below:

"Get ready wrestling world, the Destroyer is finally getting banned. Thank you Triple H for doing what Adam Pearce was too afraid to do"

Triple H's announcement could be about WrestleMania 43

Waller is bound to be disappointed once the teased announcement is made official, as it's unlikely to be about the Mexican Destroyer. Instead, it's being heavily speculated that it could be about WrestleMania 43's venue.

It was recently reported that the 2027 edition of the event would go down in Saudi Arabia in a move that is yet another sign of the relationship between WWE and the Middle Eastern nation only getting stronger. The report also noted that the announcement regarding it would be imminent, and now, going by the timing of The Game's tweet, it's safe to assume things could become official very soon.

