"Triple H finally pulled the trigger," "Best move of 2023" - WWE Universe reacts to management possibly making a major change after 18 months

Triple H is set to exceed the WWE Universe's expectations with his second Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in Chicago. However, fans reacted to the possibility of a major change on the main roster after over 18 months.

Last year, Vince McMahon's regime unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships when The Usos defeated RK-Bro. The tag team division immediately took a hit as the opportunity to go after one champion instead of two affected the division and the teams.

The WWE Universe has been clamoring for the titles to be split after Triple H's new regime has once again restored faith in the tag team division over the past year. On the latest episode of RAW, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce had a segment that intrigued the fans as they believe the two are discussing the possibility of splitting the titles.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans might be jumping the gun as no recent reports indicate an upcoming split. It will be interesting to see if the promotion ever takes the brand split seriously on weekly television and brings back separate Tag Team Titles for RAW and SmackDown.

Triple H is reportedly making major changes to several titles under his new WWE regime

Vince McMahon's regime saw the introduction of several colorful and vibrant championships on the main roster, such as Universal, RAW, and SmackDown Women's and Tag Team Championships over the past few years. However, it was the opposite of the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership.

Last year, Triple H took over the creative duties and ascended to a higher level in the organization. However, fans expected changes in several titles, which were eventually integrated into the main roster. According to Dan Beltzer, more new titles are coming with different designs and looks. Check it out:

"New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps. Women's belts getting colored backing soon."

The company will likely make these changes after WWE Survivor Series 2023, as the promotion would need to keep the audience hooked to the product during this season.

Do you want to see separate championships for RAW and SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

