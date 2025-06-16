Jey Uso losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther at last week's RAW perplexed fans as he was hardly 50 days into his title reign. Now, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has speculated that WWE and Triple H might have been prompted to make this decision due to a fear of fan backlash in the long run.

While The Yeet Master's popularity wasn't in question, with him regularly garnering loud reactions, some wondered if it was the right call to have Jey as champion when the RAW roster was loaded with big names. After weeks of chatter, Triple H pulled the plug on Jey Uso's title reign when Gunther choked him out to regain the gold.

The decision was also reportedly due to Goldberg's impending return and WWE's plans to have him challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. On a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that there was no doubt that Jey was an accomplished all-around performer who won over the fans.

However, he then added that the company might have feared that it could eventually result in backlash with fans questioning Jey Uso's top spot on RAW.

"Gunther needs the belt more than Jey Uso does because Gunther needs to keep his heat, Gunther needs to be a monster that needs to be slayed and it's rare when it happens. Whereas Jey now has had it long enough, as I said, that it wasn't a fluke but you avoid some blowback because at some point, everybody likes the music, everybody likes the entrance, everybody likes Jey and his promos and the way he sounds and feels, heartfelt. But sooner or later they are going to start looking at him and go, 'Wait, Jey's the World Champion with this roster? With all of these guys?" said Jim Cornette. [1:45 - 2:27]

Rikishi wasn't happy with WWE for taking the title off Jey Uso

On the latest edition of his Rikishi Fatu off the Top podcast, the WWE legend didn't hold back before blasting the company for prematurely ending his son's title reign. Rikishi went as far as to say that the Stamford-based promotion wouldn't have taken such a decision if it were Randy Orton or John Cena in Jey Uso's place.

"What is it against my boy, that you just feel like... Would you have done that to Randy Orton if you threw the belt on Randy for a while? Would you have done that to John Cena? I mean, let's talk about it. Because last I know, at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, he had the whole arena yeet."

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Jey, with reports suggesting that he could be in for a grand reunion with his brother, Jimmy Uso, soon.

