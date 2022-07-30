"Change usually sparks excitement" - Former NXT Champion discusses the changes we could see in WWE with Triple H as Head of Creative (Exclusive)

Following Triple H's promotion to head of creative at WWE, Monday Night RAW Superstar Ciampa weighed in on the move.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, Ciampa was asked if the excitement about the changes in WWE leadership has translated in the locker room. The former NXT Champion pointed out that both he and The Game have similar philosophies when it comes to pro wrestling:

"Excitement, right? Change usually sparks excitement. Each person's probably got their own views and opinions on it," said Ciampa. "For me, I like the idea of... Every time [Triple H and I] talk... We have a similar approaches to the business. We both appreciate stories. And I'm hoping we get to tell some really good stories. That would be my one take-away on it. Hopefully that happens." (4:38 - 5:16)

Check out the interview with Ciampa in the video below:

Ciampa went on to explain that change in the product wouldn't happen immediately. He explained that it was the "unknown" aspect regarding the evolution of everything playing out that was the cause of the majority of the excitement:

"The cool thing [is], 20 or so years from now, when we look back at this time, it's gonna be like 'it was a shift,' and I get to be on the inside of the shift. For me that's the cool, the excitement part. 'Oh, this has never been done before.' Like, Vince has never not been in the picture, so there's just the excitement of the unknown. So, that part is cool," he added. (5:25 - 5:44)

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Triple H isn't the only one with a new corporate role in WWE

The promotion of the King of Kings to the King of Creative has garnered plenty of attention. On top of creative, Triple H has taken over the position of Executive Vice President of Talent Relations - previously held by John Laurinaitis.

It's not the only major change in WWE's corporate hierarchy, though. Following the retirement of long-time company Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, two major names have moved up to take over those roles.

Stephanie McMahon, who had previously held the role of Chief Brand Officer, took over the role of Chairwoman from her father. She also now holds the title of Co-CEO, along with the company's President, Nick Khan.

As far as the creative direction WWE's product is going to take going forward, we'll have to wait and see. This weekend's SummerSlam should point us in the right direction.

Are you excited about the possibilities with a Triple H-led WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

