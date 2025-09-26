Triple H gave up on former champion after she returned from injury; WWE refused to extend her deal

A popular WWE star has confessed that Triple H gave up on her after she took a sabbatical due to an injury, soon after which she was shown the door from the company. Shotzi has revealed that after she made her comeback from a torn ACL, she quickly realised that her time in the promotion was approaching its end.Shotzi had been a part of WWE since 2019 until her release in May this year. Though the 33-year-old star had a fruitful run down in NXT, it didn't translate to success on the main roster. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was also a victim of a lack of clear direction that derailed her momentum.In early 2024, Shotzi suffered a torn ACL, which ruled her out of action for months. Though she returned later in the year, the writing was on the wall.Just months later, in May 2025, she left WWE after the company chose against extending her deal. In a chat with Saraya on her Rulebreakers podcast, Shotzi revealed that she always assumed Triple H recognized her potential and that she was disappointed to see those in the company losing faith in her.&quot;I don’t know, I always thought that Hunter really believed in me, so it was a little disappointing. Yeah, I just felt like, dang, they gave up on me,&quot; said Shotzi.Shotzi thinks WWE could have done more with herFurthermore, Shotzi explained that she was extremely motivated after returning from injury and was eager to prove herself to those in power. She added that the global juggernaut could have done a lot more with her and that they didn't fully tap into her full potential.&quot;I was in such a bad space for a few years with everything that I was going through and I was coming back from injury so much stronger, not just physically but mentally too. I was just ready to kill it coming back and I didn’t even get the opportunity to. So, I felt like they left a lot of meat on the bone, I was coming back on fire and ready to give them me, like the real me. I didn’t get the chance to show it.”Since her release, Shotzi has become a regular on the indie circuit and has made it clear that she wouldn't entertain WWE's offer to bring her back at the moment.