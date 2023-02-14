Last night, WWE RAW had its final show before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, which will feature two chamber matches for the red brand. Fans believe Triple H is set to turn former 24/7 Champions Elias and Rick Boogs into a tag team after their recent interaction.

Last year, Elias returned to the company after his brother was brutally attacked by Kevin Owens on an episode of RAW. Despite having several matches upon his return, the Drifter hasn't been able to prove himself on the roster. Last night, Elias met Rick Boogs in a backstage segment.

The two superstars interacted for a while after Boogs defeated The Miz on WWE RAW. Fans believe that Elias and Rick Boogs could be the perfect pairing, given their musical background. The WWE Universe also thinks that forming a team would be a better deal for both superstars.

Check out some of the reactions:

☠️💀JC2000💀☠️ @JC_CHILL_ @WWE @rickboogswwe @IAmEliasWWE Would love these guys to be some kind of rock band tag team!! @WWE @rickboogswwe @IAmEliasWWE Would love these guys to be some kind of rock band tag team!!

Sharon🌸🫧 @sharon_1437 @WWE @IAmEliasWWE @rickboogswwe 🤩🤩 please let them be a tag team! Their jam sessions would be legendary!!! @WWE @IAmEliasWWE @rickboogswwe 🤩🤩 please let them be a tag team! Their jam sessions would be legendary!!! ✨✨✨

Ashley @AshTRGaming



PLEASE give me a Rick Boogs/Elias tag team!

Dear god!

#WWERaw OMG, YES!!!!!PLEASE give me a Rick Boogs/Elias tag team!Dear god! OMG, YES!!!!!PLEASE give me a Rick Boogs/Elias tag team!Dear god!#WWERaw

It would be interesting to see where the two musical WWE Superstars would go following their small interaction on the red brand.

Elias has expressed his interest in working with Rick Boogs on WWE RAW

Last year, Elias was on the shelf for a while as his younger brother Ezekiel took center stage and debuted on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38. However, his run ended a while later at the hands of an angry Kevin Owens.

Later, Elias made his return to the company but failed to win a major match or any championships on the brand. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, the 35-year-old Superstar expressed his interest in working with Rick Boogs. Check it out:

"I do have a feeling, we're gonna cross paths... See if he's open to kinda learn from somebody that has been there before as a musical WWE Superstar and see where we go," [H/T - Sportskeeda]

Last night, Elias crossed paths with Rick Boogs, and fans think the two musical superstars will have an interesting run on WWE RAW as a tag team.

Do you think Elias and Boogs will work as a tag team? Sound off in the comment section below.

