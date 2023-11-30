Triple H gets praise from former WWE writer for mastery over long-term storylines

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about how Triple H has been booking storylines for the long run.

Triple H took over as the head of creative after Vince McMahon stepped away from WWE last year. Since then, The Game has created a more engaging product for the fans with his storylines and steady push for some superstars.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer explained how Hunter was able to bring out events from a year ago during the WarGames match. Freddie felt that WWE was doing great work on long-term storylines with The Cerebral Assassin at the helm of creative.

"Triple H is really good at telling long-term storylines. We'll get into them in more detail, but when people were in cages, they were telling stories without even talking about c**p that happened over a year ago and still holding grudges. They've really been able to pull that off at a high level, and I just want to shout that out real quick." [From 5:10 - 5:30]

Triple H spoke about the return of CM Punk

During the post-Survivor Series press conference, Triple H shared details on how the CM Punk return came about.

He clarified that things happened quickly, and the company was glad to give the fans what they wanted.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go," The Game said.

After almost a decade, the two parties seem to have settled their differences and put all the bad blood behind them.

