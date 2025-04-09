Triple H gives MASSIVE new update on John Cena's retirement

Triple H has subtly shared a major hint at John Cena's impending retirement from WWE by the end of 2025. In an interview, The Game confirmed that Cena would call it quits only on his in-ring career.

Ad

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against The Leader of Cenation in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Peacemaker star's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 left everyone shocked, especially considering this is his final year before he hangs up his boots. Amid this, Triple H has mentioned that Cena's WWE retirement could be only from in-ring action.

The WWE Chief Content Officer appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he dropped the hint and added how John Cena embraced his heel side despite being a beloved name.

Ad

Trending

"John Cena is the ultimate good guy and has moniker has been, 'hustle, loyalty, respect.' He's been the ultimate good guy. As a human being, he's done the most Make-A-Wish than any other celebrity in history. He's incredible. But the challenge on this is he's on his retirement run. He will end his career...in-ring career in Decemer with WWE so he's got this year as a farewell. And he came back and turned into the bad guy. And in our business, he turned heel," said Triple H. (8:18 - 8:57)

Ad

Ad

The Game has given a massive update on the star and it seems that the legend will only retire from in-ring action but may return in backstage roles or authority roles within WWE. Cena, himself, has previously talked about embracing ambassadorial roles for the company, and now it seems that Triple H has pointed his finger in the same direction.

Vince Russo on John Cena's absence

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about how Cena was nowhere to be seen on last week's SmackDown and the latest episode of RAW.

Ad

Russo added going by this trend, he doesn't think the former WWE Champion would make any more appearances before WrestleMania 41.

"Chris, remember, we heard last week that Cena wasn't going to be on any more shows, and we said that was a swerve. No, bro. I don't think Cena is gonna be on any more shows, man."

Expand Tweet

With only a handful of shows to go before WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen if WWE chooses to have The Leader of Cenation make a final appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More