Triple H would be gone from WWE immediately if one thing happens, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ran the promotion for over four decades after purchasing it from his father. The 80-year-old was in charge of WWE till he stepped down midway through 2022. Following McMahon's departure, his son-in-law, Triple H, took control of the promotion's creative process and was appointed as the company's Chief Content Officer in September 2022.
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has been highly critical of the product since Triple H took control of creative. He has been amongst The Game's harshest critics and recently stated that it would need just one thing for the 14-time World Champion to be gone from the company.
He was speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he said if The Rock returns to WWE full-time, Triple H would be gone from the promotion immediately. However, given The Rock's successful acting career, it doesn't seem like it would happen anytime soon.
"It's going to take Rock saying, "I want to get back in the game full-time." That's what it's going to take. If Ari Emanuel could get Rock to come on board in a Triple H position tomorrow, Triple H would be gone like this." Russo said.
Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!
Since taking control of creative, Triple H has largely improved upon the product than it had been in the final years of Vince McMahon's regime. The Cerebral Assassin is now gearing up for Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, as it's set to take place later today.
Quite a few exciting matches are scheduled for the show, with both the men's and the women's World Champions set to take on each other for the Crown Jewel Championships. Roman Reigns is set to continue his rivalry with Bronson Reed on the show as well in an Australian Street Fight.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences