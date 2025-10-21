Triple H is grooming popular star to become the next World Champion, says ex-WWE name

WWE often grooms a star or two to become the faces of their respective divisions, and a handful of names under Triple H's creative regime have done it so far. Meanwhile, Vince Russo thinks The Game is grooming Sami Zayn to become the next world champion in the promotion.

Sami Zayn established himself as a workhorse champion on Friday Night SmackDown with his back-to-back United States Championship Open Challenges. However, Zayn recently lost the title to a returning Ilja Dragunov following WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo reacted to a report that stated Sami Zayn wanted Ilja Dragunov to become the next United States Champion. Russo stated the move wasn't entirely Zayn's call, as Triple H has been grooming him to become the next World Champion ever since he won the title from Solo Sikoa.

"Guys, when a guy has an underneath title and he loses that title, that means they're getting him ready for the title above that. So, yes, Sami could've said, 'Let me do the job' to so-and-so. They would not take the belt off of him unless they were grooming him to bring him to a higher level," Russo said.

Ex-WWE star thinks Triple H wants to make Sami Zayn a world champion

Sami Zayn was stuck in a limbo on WWE's main roster under the old regime when he was teaming up with familiar faces and working in the men's division, where he often went after the Intercontinental Championship. However, Zayn's luck in the promotion turned around when Triple H became the Chief Content Officer.

In a previous edition of The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo pointed out how Zayn received a significant push in the promotion from The Game's creative regime. Moreover, Russo claimed that following Sami Zayn's United States Championship win, the management wants him to become the next World Champion.

The ex-WWE writer's theories might come true, as the Canadian-born star recently lost the United States Championship to Ilja Dragunov. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Sami Zayn whenever he returns to the weekly product.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

