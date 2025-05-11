Triple H hails controversial star after WWE Backlash

WWE Head of Creative Triple H has praised a popular star during a recent media interaction. The name in question has been on the rise despite frequent criticism from wrestling fans.

Ad

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is among the most hated heels in the Stamford-based company. However, The Maverick has received a lot of praise from fellow performers, legends, and the fans for his in-ring work. He has put forth several praiseworthy performances in his limited in-ring appearances.

During the WWE Backlash Post-Show, The Game stated that Logan Paul was very different from other celebrity guests such as Bad Bunny or Travis Scott. He praised the 30-year-old, hailing his overall work. The 14-time World Champion added that he considered Paul a full-time performer.

Ad

Trending

"I don’t put Logan in that group [high-profile celebrity guests like Bad Bunny or Travis Scott]. I don’t see Logan as this outside celebrity that came in to do what we do anymore. He’s really good at this. [He] can talk, has the character, the swagger, and can perform in the ring. I look at him as full-timer as I would look at anybody else… I just see him as an incredible performer," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

Ad

Check out the entire WWE Backlash Post-Show below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran makes an interesting speculation about Triple H

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently made an intriguing speculation about an ongoing internal turmoil within TKO.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, the wrestling veteran opined that there is a conflict between the entertainment side of the company, led by Ari Emanuel, and the wrestling side, creatively led by Triple H. He added that the entertainment side held more power, and The King of Kings was eventually going to end on the losing side.

Ad

"TKO is an entertainment company. WWE used to be a wrestling company. Ari Emanuel is an entertainment guy. Triple H is a wrestling guy. Now that Rock is coming out, 'We're fake. It's a show. None of this is real.' What you're seeing, guys, is a conflict between the entertainment side and the old guard, the wrestling side. Here's the only problem. The problem is what Coach just said: the entertainment side has the power. There's no question about it. So, at the end of the day, Coach, the wrestling side is going to lose, and I'm going to ask you the question: who's on the wrestling side that's going to lose? Triple H!" he said. [From 41:03 to 43:03]

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Vince Russo made another such speculation, stating that Triple H was consumed with backstage political warfare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More