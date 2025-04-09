Triple H hails wrestling legends following huge announcement

WWE Head of Creative Triple H praised wrestling legends Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff in a recent social media update. The three veterans are all set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this month.
Earlier today, the Stamford-based company announced that the three greats will receive the honor at the WrestleMania 41 weekend. Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff will be this year's Legacy inductees.
The Game recently took to his X/Twitter account to share his reaction to the announcement. He praised three by noting that the legends left a mark with their work, and it would be a pleasure to honor them.
"Each one of these performers left an indelible mark on the history of @WWE. It is an absolute privilege to honor each of them and their bodies of work," he wrote.
Wrestling veteran shares his honest opinion on Triple H being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame
Triple H is set to become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer during the WrestleMania 41 weekend. The veteran's previous induction was in 2019 as a part of D-Generation X.
However, the announcement garnered mixed emotions from the WWE Universe, with some of the fans criticizing the former World Champion. Wrestling veteran Jim Ross also weighed in with his opinion about the same and fired back at the latter's critics on his Grilling JR podcast.
The 73-year-old began by congratulating Triple H on the honor. JR noted that the latter's Hall of Fame induction was completely justified. He stated that Hunter was one of the top heels back in the day and was doing an incredible job in his current role as well.
"Congratulations to Triple H for being inducted, or gonna be inducted soon. Anybody that says he’s not deserving, the only reason he’s in is because of who he married is such bulls**t. It’s weak. If you’re saying that, stop. Stop embarrassing yourself. The son of a b***h was the top heel in one of the hottest eras in WWE [history], and now he’s the quarterback, the head coach of that same team that’s setting records," said Jim Ross. [H/T: Fightful]
With his induction into the Hall of Fame, Triple H will join the elite list of stars to receive the honor twice. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall are the other stars with two WWE Hall of Fame Inductions.