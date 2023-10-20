"Triple H has a hand in that" - Veteran slams WWE for "frickin ridiculous" decision (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently slammed WWE for not letting NXT stars Bron Breakker and Lexis King use their family's name in the promotion.

Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. He's one of the biggest names on the White and Gold brand, having been a two-time NXT Champion. On the other hand, Lexis King is the offspring of the late Brian Pillman.

While he went by the name Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW, once he joined WWE, he was given a new name, which is an homage to his late sister and stepfather. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo blasted WWE for not capitalizing on the name of Bron Breakker and Lexis King's illustrious families.

"You've got Rick Steiner's kid there (Bron Breakker), the nephew of Scott Steiner. And now you've got Brian Pillman's kid there (Lexis King). They are doing the same thing with Pillman's kid. They are not using the name. This is what I'm talking about. And yes, Triple H has a hand in that. To me, that is so frickin ridiculous. It's like you being Hank Aaron Jr. and you're gonna change your last name," said Vince Russo. [4:53 - 5:30]

Bill Apter wants to see Bron Breakker take on Roman Reigns in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter expressed his desire to see a showdown between Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns in WWE.

The veteran journalist mentioned that an "insecure" Reigns going with an up-and-coming and rising performer like Breakker could result in a match for the ages.

"You have a monster like Bron Breakker now making Roman Reigns insecure. That doesn't make him a babyface. It makes him, 'What's gonna happen between these two guys who hate each other' and they are both rule breakers. What's gonna happen? I would love to see that," Bill Apter said.

Considering Bron Breakker has achieved everything in NXT, it's safe to assume it's only a matter of time before he is called up to the main roster.

