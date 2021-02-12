Triple H hints at NXT possibly signing son of legendary WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

On the global media call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H answered questions on several topics. When asked about NXT's latest acquisition, Parker Boudreaux, "The Game" dropped a hint about WWE NXT possibly signing Bronson Rechsteiner, son of legendary Rick Steiner.

Bronson Rechsteiner is a former professional football player who last played for Baltimore Ravens. After he was waived the Ravens, Rechsteiner wrestled his first pro wrestling match at AWF/WOW WrestleJam 8. His uncle, Scott Steiner was in his corner. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in November that Bronson Rechsteiner received a WWE tryout. But his future was unclear.

It now seems like Bronson Rechsteiner impressed WWE during his tryout. During the media call, SK Wrestling asked Triple H about Boudreaux. In his response, the COO of WWE casually namedropped Bronson Rechsteiner as one of the several rookies they have "in the door".

"I am incredibly excited about Parker Boudreaux coming in, Bronson Rechsteiner, we have a lot of people coming in the door. Just as much as I am about people that have been here for a while, like Rik Bugez and a lot of people that are in the door that are at the cusp, but COVID has slowed that down. But they are right there. When I say the future is bright, that is what I am talking about."

Triple H also spoke at length about the expectations young prospective Superstars face when they come through the Performance Center. He made it clear that raw talent only goes so far, as trainees need to work hard to find success in WWE.

Triple H on if Parker Boudreaux is ready for NXT TV

During the same media interaction, Triple H also opened up about "The Next Big Thing" Parker Boudreaux. Though "The Game" downplayed all the hype surrounding the 22-year-old, Triple H said he is excited about Boudreaux's future in NXT.

"It's funny that people look at Parker (Boudreaux) and they say, 'Oh my God! He looks like the next Brock Lesnar.' So everybody goes, 'He's the next big thing.' He's got a big personality and we'll see what we can do."

"For all of this, you have to be ready to be a performer. Even Brock Lesnar wasn't a guy like that, as amazing as an athlete that he is like Parker. You got to be trained, you got to know what you are doing. Everything's got to do be done safely."

Triple H, however, suggested that Parker Boudreaux is far from a finished product. He hinted that fans might have to wait some time before they see Boudreaux on NXT TV.