  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Triple H issues surprising statement on John Cena ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H issues surprising statement on John Cena ahead of WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 21, 2025 22:14 GMT
John Cena and Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 41
John Cena and Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Photo Credits: wwe.com)

John Cena is the new Undisputed WWE Champion, and the rest of this year is sure to be full of swerves as the veteran prepares to retire. Triple H has shared the ring with Cena numerous times, as friend and foe, but now he's the boss. The Chief Content Officer just issued a surprising statement and a must-see backstage update ahead of RAW.

Ad

Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two to become a 17-time World Champion. The American Nightmare held the straps for 378 days. Big Match John really is The Greatest of All Time, according to WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Triple H took to X/Twitter to share his signature backstage photo with the new Undisputed WWE Champion, but with a twist as Cena made sure we can't see him, or at least his face. The Game plugged tonight's RAW After WrestleMania and touted The GOAT's 17 reigns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Undoubtedly…The Greatest of All Time. #17X #RawAfterMania TONIGHT @netflix," Triple H wrote with the photo below.
Ad

The company has not named Cena's challenger for Backlash on May 10, but we should know more after RAW tonight. The Champ is also booked for Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, Money in the Bank on June 7, plus SmackDown episodes on April 25, May 9, May 30, June 6, 13, 20, and August 8.

John Cena confirmed for WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to present RAW After WrestleMania 41 in just a few hours. Adam Pearce recently checked in from Las Vegas with an update for fans waiting for the biggest episode of the year, shortly after Paul Heyman dropped a major spoiler.

Ad

The RAW General Manager has confirmed that new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be on tonight's RAW. Pearce also confirmed that the new Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, will be present for the show in T-Mobile Arena. No matches or segments were announced.

World Wrestling Entertainment and T-Mobile Arena have several superstars advertised for RAW. The following names are listed: Gunther, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, The New Day, Rhea Ripley, Penta, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Lyra Valkyria.

About the author
Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Twitter icon

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications