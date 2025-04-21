Triple H issues surprising statement on John Cena ahead of WWE RAW

John Cena is the new Undisputed WWE Champion, and the rest of this year is sure to be full of swerves as the veteran prepares to retire. Triple H has shared the ring with Cena numerous times, as friend and foe, but now he's the boss. The Chief Content Officer just issued a surprising statement and a must-see backstage update ahead of RAW.

Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two to become a 17-time World Champion. The American Nightmare held the straps for 378 days. Big Match John really is The Greatest of All Time, according to WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Triple H took to X/Twitter to share his signature backstage photo with the new Undisputed WWE Champion, but with a twist as Cena made sure we can't see him, or at least his face. The Game plugged tonight's RAW After WrestleMania and touted The GOAT's 17 reigns.

"Undoubtedly…The Greatest of All Time. #17X #RawAfterMania TONIGHT @netflix," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

The company has not named Cena's challenger for Backlash on May 10, but we should know more after RAW tonight. The Champ is also booked for Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, Money in the Bank on June 7, plus SmackDown episodes on April 25, May 9, May 30, June 6, 13, 20, and August 8.

John Cena confirmed for WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to present RAW After WrestleMania 41 in just a few hours. Adam Pearce recently checked in from Las Vegas with an update for fans waiting for the biggest episode of the year, shortly after Paul Heyman dropped a major spoiler.

The RAW General Manager has confirmed that new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be on tonight's RAW. Pearce also confirmed that the new Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, will be present for the show in T-Mobile Arena. No matches or segments were announced.

World Wrestling Entertainment and T-Mobile Arena have several superstars advertised for RAW. The following names are listed: Gunther, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, The New Day, Rhea Ripley, Penta, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Lyra Valkyria.

