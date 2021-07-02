Triple H on if John Cena and The Rock will return to WWE

Triple H has opened up about John Cena and The Rock returning to WWE in the near future. The Game believes the two WWE icons will return if there's an opportunity for them to.

Recent reports have indicated that both John Cena and The Rock are in line for a return to the company in the near future. Both Superstars have been linked with a marquee match against the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Cena's last match in WWE came last year at WrestleMania, while The Rock hasn't wrestled since his appearance at Show Of Shows in 2016.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Triple H was asked about rumors regarding The Rock and John Cena's return to WWE. The Game said that the two WWE legends are always ready "no matter how busy they are."

“No matter how busy they are, I know that anytime there’s an opportunity where you would say to them, ‘Hey, you could enter the ring in WWE and do this,’ there’s a part of them that goes, ‘Ooh, that sounds like a lot of fun,'" said Triple H.

In the same interview, Triple H spoke about WWE returning to Madison Square Garden and is excited to see the arena filled with fans.

John Cena on returning to WWE

John Cena has teased the idea of him returning to WWE in the past few weeks. The 16-time world champion revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he will "definitely" return to WWE, but he doesn't know when it will happen.

In another recent interview, Cena stated that he is looking forward to getting back into his ring gear soon.

"I can tell you this, I very much look forward to wearing jorts again, it's been too long," said Cena.

Cena's last appearance in WWE saw him face Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36.

Would you like to see The Rock and John Cena return to WWE this year? Sound off in the comments section!

Edited by Alan John