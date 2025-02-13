Triple H lauded for major Jey Uso decision on WWE RAW

The Road to WrestleMania 41 has begun with Jey Uso winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. This week, it was announced that Jey will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg of the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast praised The Game for how the title match was made official.

On RAW, Jey Uso was standing on the announcers table during his entrance when The Ring General ambushed him from behind. Devastated by the attack, Jey officially chose Gunther as his 'Mania opponent while barely holding onto the ring ropes.

On an episode of the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg shared his views on the Jey Uso segment from RAW this week. He praised the Triple H-led creative team for coming up with a compelling angle for the title match announcement.

"In this week, he got beat up by Gunther by the way, good I like that making of the match by the way. I thought that was actually interesting, the Jey Uso getting beat up grabbing the microphone and saying it." [34:41 -34:52]

Since Jey has chosen Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent, the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at 'Mania. Fans are now eager to see what happens at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Gunther warns Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania

After Jey Uso announced that he would be challenging Gunther at WrestleMania, the latter was outraged. The Austrian Anomaly tried attacking Jey again, but the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner forced him to retaliate.

The Imperium leader later took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on the RAW segment. Gunther warned Jey about his decision and promised to beat him at 'Mania.

"I promise one thing now: Jey made the grievous mistake of his career. He should have thought about his family, about the reputation of his family. He should have thought about the disappointment that he's gonna deliver to all those degenerate fans out there. And I promise you one thing, Jey. From now until WrestleMania will be hell. 10 weeks of hell," said Gunther in a video.

Since WrestleMania is inching closer, it will be interesting to see where this rivalry goes. Fans are already behind Jey, but can he beat The Ring General at The Show of Shows? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

