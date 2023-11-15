Triple H was legitimately jealous of "good-looking" ex-WWE star being around Stephanie McMahon backstage, claims former champion

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree claimed Triple H was jealous of Chris Nowinski being around his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

Nowinski debuted in the Stamford-based company in June 2002. The Harvard graduate spent about a year as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW, during which time he held the Hardcore Championship. However, he left the company and retired from professional wrestling in 2003.

During an episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree claimed Triple H was jealous of Nowinski being around Stephanie. Hence, The Game would consistently bury the now-45-year-old in front of his wife:

"Chris Nowinski. Chris Nowinski, tall, good-looking, incredibly intellgent from the northeast. He's a Boston guy as well, trained with Kowalski as well. Hunter would make it a point to like bury him in front of her. Like, this one time I think they found like a tick or something in his skin. I don't know if it was a bed bug that they found like Chris got," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"Anyway, he had like a tick that found and, like, there's Hunter, like, because he would see, like, Stephanie talk with Nowinski or whatever and then here comes Hunter like, 'This f***ing guy has a ticking in his skin.' Like, burying him and sh*t, right? Oh yeah, there was a lot of jealousy there. That's the keys to the kingdom right there if he loses her." [0:39 - 1:40]

WWE CCO Triple H and Stephanie McMahon recently celebrated their 20th anniversary

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess started dating while working together on a storyline in 2000. After nearly three years, the couple tied the knot in October 2003. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon now have three daughters together. They recently celebrated their 20th anniversary.

While Triple H is currently WWE's Chief Content Officer, former Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie resigned from the Stamford-based company earlier this year following her father's return as Executive Chairman.

