Triple H lied to popular WWE star about huge push, feels wrestling veteran - "Where's the rocket?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Triple H didn't follow through on his promise of pushing a star. He was referring to Hunter's conversation with Jey Uso.

CM Punk was the overwhelming favorite to win the Royal Rumble this year. However, before the PLE, the Chief Content Officer of WWE caught up with Jey Uso and claimed that he was planning to push him to the top. This led to Uso winning the Rumble and heading to WrestleMania. The entire saga was captured in WWE's Netflix series Unreal.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that during the episode, Triple H told Uso that he would push him to the top of WWE. However, the veteran writer questioned Triple H's intent. He noted that Jey only got a new entrance and some wrestling matches. Russo felt it was all an eyewash, and Uso never really got a decent, sustained push.

"I'm gonna give one of the perfect examples that stuck out to me like a sore thumb on Unreal. Triple H, before Jey Uso wins the Royal Rumble, he has a conversation with Jey Uso where he tells him, I'm gonna strap a rocket on your a**." Russo continued, "Think about that. What rocket has been strapped to Jey Uso? He's got an entrance and wrestling matches. Everybody has an entrance and wrestling matches. Where's the rocket? Now I'm breaking it down and asking myself, does Triple H believe that's the rocket?" [From 17:45 onwards]

Jey Uso had red-hot momentum heading into the Show of Shows after winning the Royal Rumble. He even tapped out Gunther at WrestleMania to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, his stock has taken a dip after WrestleMania 41.

Uso will now challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris in a Fatal Four Way match that also includes LA Knight and CM Punk.

