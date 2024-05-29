Triple H likes "bad a** guys and characters," says 39-year-old WWE Superstar

Following WrestleMania 40, WWE is officially in its Paul "Triple H" Levesque era. Now, former United States Champion Baron Corbin has spoken about the product under The Game's leadership.

After losing the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Bron Breakker, The Lone Wolf was drafted to SmackDown. Meanwhile, Corbin's tag partner was drafted to the red brand under Adam Pearce's guidance.

During the first round of the King of the Ring tournament, the 39-year-old star suffered a defeat at the hands of Carmelo Hayes. Given that Baron Corbin has played a heel for most of his WWE career, he opened up about the importance of being a bad guy with The King of Kings steering the creative.

Speaking on The Johnny Dare Morning Show, The Lone Wolf mentioned that Triple H was a fan of a heel persona who can carry an aggressive mentality. Corbin shared that he was excited about his return to the main roster under The Cerebral Assassin's regime.

"Triple H being in charge; he's a guy that really likes bad a** guys and characters that can hold their own and guys who, you cross them in the street, 'I don't know who this is, but I know I wouldn't want to fight them!' He likes that mentality and likes the aggressive nature of people. It's getting me back to my roots, which I love and I'm excited for," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Triple H confirms former WWE Champion's injury at the King and Queen of the Ring

At the King and Queen of the Ring 2024, Randy Orton faced Gunther in the finals of the KOTR tournament. The Imperium leader secured a controversial win as The Viper's shoulders were not down during the pinfall.

After the match, WWE officials carried Orton backstage, as he was seen limping on the ramp. During an interview with Byron Saxton, Triple H confirmed that The Apex Predator was seriously banged up following his match against Gunther.

"I think, having seen Randy [Orton] back here [backstage], he is pretty banged up, both his knee and his back. I think it is going to be a moment or two before he is ready to step back into the ring with Gunther, but when he is, let's go!" The Game said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Baron Corbin in the new era of WWE under the leadership of The King of the Kings.

